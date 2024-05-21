China’s coke exports increase by 24.6 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:16:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 3.33 million mt, increasing by 24.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China’s coke exports totaled 930,000 mt, up 30.2 percent year on year, while rising by 3.3 percent month on month.

In the first four months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.94 million mt, up 57.2 percent year on year. In April alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 550,000 mt, up 56.5 percent year on year, while rising by 44.7 percent month on month.