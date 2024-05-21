﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports increase by 24.6 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:16:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 3.33 million mt, increasing by 24.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China’s coke exports totaled 930,000 mt, up 30.2 percent year on year, while rising by 3.3 percent month on month.

In the first four months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.94 million mt, up 57.2 percent year on year. In April alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 550,000 mt, up 56.5 percent year on year, while rising by 44.7 percent month on month.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stabilize, plants target higher outputs amid better mood

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

NBS: Local Chinese coke prices up 8.5 percent in early May

15 May | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends quotas on met coke imports, market confused

10 May | Steel News

Local coke prices in China rise, second round of increases awaited

19 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke exports increase by 22.6 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall further amid low demand

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 9.86% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall again, decline likely to halt next week

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News