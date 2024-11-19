China’s coke exports increase by 0.5 percent in Jan-Oct

In the January-October period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 7.23 million mt, increasing by 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 490,000 mt, down 41.2 percent year on year, while decreasing by 11 percent month on month.

In the first ten months this year, China’s coal exports reached 5.69 million mt, up 64.1 percent year on year. In October alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 540,000 mt, up 81.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.5 percent month on month.