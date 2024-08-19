China’s coke exports increase by 20.2 percent in Jan-July

In the January-July period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 5.64 million mt, increasing by 20.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 770,000 mt, up 20.2 percent year on year, while decreasing by 11.5 percent month on month.

In the first seven months this year, China’s coal exports reached 3.71 million mt, up 66.1 percent year on year. In July alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 960,000 mt, up 486.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 96 percent month on month.