Indonesia, Japan and Mongolia export 193,200 mt of coke to China in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:02:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s coke exports amounted to 7.25 million mt, decreasing by 6.9 percent year on year, with the average export price of coke standing at $284.52/mt, down 39.04 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, Indonesia, India and Malaysia were the top three countries which imported coke from China, importing a combined total of 3.8159 million mt of coke from China, accounting for 52.51 percent of China’s overall coke exports in the given period.

In the January-October period of the current year, China imported 219,200 mt of coke, down 47.36 percent year on year, while the average import price of coke stood at $296.46/mt, down 30.81 percent year on year. The top three countries exporting coke to China were Indonesia, Japan and Mongolia, exporting a total of 193,200 mt of coke to China, accounting for 88.14 percent of China’s coke imports in the given period.

Meanwhile, China imported 81.1244 million mt of coking coal in the first ten months this year, up 57.09 percent year on year, with the average import price standing at $168.7/mt, down 30.66 percent year on year. Mongolia, Russia and Canada exported a total of 70.1691 million mt of coking coal to China, accounting for 86.5 percent of China’s overall imports in the given period.

In the first ten months, China’s coking coal consumption volume amounted to 491.6 million mt, up 6.13 percent year on year.