China’s coke exports decline by 1.4 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 11:01:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 8.79 million mt, decreasing by 1.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities in the monthly statistical report.

In particular, China exported 3.706 million mt of coke to Southeast Asia in the given year, up 28.3 percent year on year, accounting for 42.1 percent of China’s overall coke exports.

In 2023, the demand for coke in the ASEAN region and India improved compared to the previous year amid the strong performance of manufacturing industries. In the medium and long terms, the increase in China’s coke exports will likely be driven by demand from Southeast Asia and India. Meanwhile, it is expected that China’s coke exports will amount to 500,000-700,000 mt in the January-February period this year.

In December of last year, China’s coke exports amounted to 790,000 mt, down 2.5 percent month on month, while up 53.7 percent year on year.