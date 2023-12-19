﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports down 4.1 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 11:10:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period of the current year, China’s coke exports amounted to 8.06 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the same period, China’s coal exports totaled 4.03 million mt, increasing by 9.6 percent year on year.

In November alone, China exported 810,000 mt of coke, up 31.7 percent year on year, while declining by 2.4 percent month on month.

In November, China exported 560,000 mt of coal, up 146.6 percent year on year and 86.7 percent month on month.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local and export coke prices in China move up further amid coal supply concerns

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indonesia, Japan and Mongolia export 193,200 mt of coke to China in Jan-Oct

13 Dec | Steel News

China’s local and export coke prices stable as buyers reject further hikes

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China may rise further

01 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s local and export coke prices still rise, import coal prices increase too

30 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang puts its No. 6 dry quenching coke oven into operation

29 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 8.35% in Oct from Sept

29 Nov | Steel News

Chinese coke producers attempt second round of local price hikes, export prices to move up further

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese mills accept higher local coke prices

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke exports down 6.9 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News