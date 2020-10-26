China’s bar and wire rod exports up slightly in Sept from Aug

Monday, 26 October 2020 13:59:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.48 million mt, down 30.8 percent year on year, but up 4.3 percent month on month. Wire rod shipments totaled 190,000 mt, up 10.4 percent year on year and up 5.6 percent month on month. Exports of angles/channels amounted to 170,000 mt, down 36.1 percent year on year and almost remaining stable compared to August. The good demand for rebar and wire rod from overseas buyers amid some easing of the Covid-19 pandemic stimulated China’s exports in the given month, though ex-China prices of rebar and wire rod gained support from the high levels of iron ore prices.

In the January-September period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 5.35 million mt, down 30.7 percent, year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.47 million mt, down 4.9 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.11 million mt in the given period, down 16.4 percent year on year.