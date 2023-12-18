China’s Baosteel to supply carbon-reduced steel for auto production

Monday, 18 December 2023 13:47:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker Baosteel and China-based auto manufacturer Chery Automobile Company have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a green and low-carbon steel supply chain, according to local media reports.

With the agreement, Baosteel will supply steel with 30 percent-reduced emissions under the brand BeyondECO® to Chery’s existing production car models starting from 2024.

From 2026, Baosteel aims to provide steel with over 50 percent-reduced emissions to Chery by utilizing hydrogen-based vertical furnace low-carbon metallurgical technology.

Meanwhile, Baosteel will commence its net-zero carbon automotive sheet production line, with an annual production capacity of 1.8 million mt in 2025.