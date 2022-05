Thursday, 05 May 2022 10:35:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, the freight delivered by China’s national railways reached 330 million mt, rising by 30.18 million mt or 10.1 percent year on year, as announced by China Railway Corporation (CRC).

In order to stimulate the stabilization of the supply chain, China increased the transportation of coal, oil, grain, fertilizers and other key materials related to the national economy and people’s livelihood.