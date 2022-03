Freight volume on Daqin railway totals 43.8 million mt in Jan 17-Feb 25

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:13:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Freight volume on China’s Daqin railway, the barometer of heavy coal transportation in China, amounted to 43.8 million mt during the January 17-February 15 period, ensuring the effective supply of thermal coal, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd.

