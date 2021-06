Thursday, 10 June 2021 11:42:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The freight volume on China’s Daqin railway - a barometer of heavy coal transportation in China - amounted to 37.16 million mt in May this year, up 17.48 percent year on year, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd.

In the January-May period of the current year, the freight volume on Daqin railway totaled 175.4 million mt, up 17.97 percent year on year.