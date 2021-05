Freight volume on Daqin railway in China up 3.26 percent in April

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 11:41:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



The freight volume on China’s Daqin railway - a barometer of coal transportation in the country - amounted to 30.69 million mt in April, up 3.26 percent year on year, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd. In the January-April period of the current year, the freight volume on Daqin railway totaled 138.24 million mt, up 18.1 percent year on year.

