Thursday, 09 September 2021 12:28:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The freight volume on China’s Daqin railway - the barometer of heavy coal transportation in China, amounted to 35.72 million mt in August this year, up 3.09 percent year on year, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd.

In the January-August period of the current year, the freight volume on Daqin railway totaled 276 million mt, up 5.55 percent year on year.