Freight volume on Daqin railway amounts to 33.83 million mt in May

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 10:26:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Freight volume on China’s Daqin railway - the barometer of coal transportation in China - amounted to 33.83 million mt in May this year, down 8.96 percent year on year due to maintenance work on the railway in the given month, as announced by Daqin Railway Co., Ltd.

