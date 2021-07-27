China initiates expiry review on AD duties on grain oriented electrical steel from Japan, S. Korea and EU

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 16:07:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has initiated an expiry review of thr antidumping duty (AD) on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea and the EU, following the expiry of the duties in place for the last five years.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint by the China Baoshan Iron and Steel and Beijing Shougang in May, alleging that the removal of the duties could lead to further dumping and injury to the China’s steel industry.

According to MOC, the antidumping duties will remain in force during the review process. The current antidumping duty rates on the given products are at 39.0-45.7 percent for Japan, at 46.3 percent for the EU and at 37.3 percent for South Korea. Meanwhile, antidumping duties against electrical steel from the UK have been eliminated completely.