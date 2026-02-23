 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China calls on US to scrap unilateral tariffs after Supreme Court ruling

Monday, 23 February 2026 13:29:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has urged the United States to cancel all unilateral tariffs following a ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down most of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures, as reported by Chinese news outlet the Global Times.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that China has consistently opposed unilateral tariff increases in all forms. The spokesperson emphasized that there are no winners in a trade war and that protectionism does not provide sustainable solutions. “We have noted that the US is preparing to adopt alternative measures, such as trade investigations, in an attempt to maintain tariffs on its trading partners. China will closely monitor these developments and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the spokesperson stated.

According to MOFCOM, repeated experience has shown that cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both economies.


Tags: China Far East Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

China files complaint with WTO against Canada’s import restrictions

18 Aug | Steel News

China extends AD duties on stainless steel for another five years

03 Jul | Steel News

China hits back at Trump with 34 percent additional tariffs on US goods

04 Apr | Steel News

China introduces retaliatory tariffs on imports from US

04 Feb | Steel News

Chinese steel industry may be hit by indirect tariffs by Trump

11 Nov | Steel News

China to initiate expiry review of AD duties on stainless steel

22 Jul | Steel News

China imposes tariff on metallurgical coal from countries outside Australia and ASEAN

25 Dec | Steel News

China changes tariff codes for HRC, CRC and coated steel, export tax rebates awaited

22 Dec | Steel News

WTO decides against Chinese AD measure on Japanese stainless steel

21 Jun | Steel News

China to revise import tariffs on coal from April

29 Dec | Steel News