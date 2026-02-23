China calls on US to scrap unilateral tariffs after Supreme Court ruling

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has urged the United States to cancel all unilateral tariffs following a ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down most of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures, as reported by Chinese news outlet the Global Times.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that China has consistently opposed unilateral tariff increases in all forms. The spokesperson emphasized that there are no winners in a trade war and that protectionism does not provide sustainable solutions. “We have noted that the US is preparing to adopt alternative measures, such as trade investigations, in an attempt to maintain tariffs on its trading partners. China will closely monitor these developments and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the spokesperson stated.

According to MOFCOM, repeated experience has shown that cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both economies.