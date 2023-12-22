﻿
China changes tariff codes for HRC, CRC and coated steel, export tax rebates awaited

Friday, 22 December 2023 14:09:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Tariff Commission of the State Council of China’s State Council announced on December 21 that it further defines the tariff code for the high value-added steel. Accordingly, five subclassifications have been inserted in categories—hot rolled coil (7208.5120), hot rolled coil (7208.5190), cold rolled coil (7209.1690), cold rolled coil (7209.1790) and coated coil (7210.4900), which are common steel products in exporting. For instance, in the January-November period this year, the export volume of those five categories amounted to 14 million mt, accounting for 17 percent of overall steel exports in the given period.

Meanwhile, the specific yield strength, tensile strength and elongation after fracture have been mentioned in classification, which makes market players believe that China’s import and export policies for different steel products will be accurately adjusted in the future. Moreover, export tax rebates for high value-added steel products may be on the way.  

In 2021, China cancelled export tax rebates for all steel products. Over the past few years, some steelmakers and China Iron and Steel Association have been actively communicating with relevant departments of China in the export tax rebate policies for high value-added steel products.

Previous HS code  

Category name 

Imports volume during

Jan-Nov (10,000 mt) 

HS code after adjustments 

Description 

7208.5120 

HRC 

181.8 

7208.5121 

Yield strength not less than 500 newton/sqmm 

7208.5129 

others 

7208.5190 

HRC 

239.6 

7208.5191 

Yield strength not less than 500 newton/sqmm 

7208.5199 

others 

7209.1690 

CRC 

94.2 

7209.1691 

elongation after fracture not less than 40 percent  

7209.1699 

others 

7209.1790 

CRC 

150.8 

7209.1791 

elongation after fracture not less than 38 percent  

7209.1799 

others 

7209.4900 

Coated Coil 

742 

7210.4910 

tensile strength not less than 440 newton/sqmm 

7210.4990 

Others  

