China hits back at Trump with 34 percent additional tariffs on US goods

Friday, 04 April 2025 17:46:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

China has made its move in response to the announcement earlier this week by US president Donald Trump of 34 percent reciprocal tariffs for imports into the US from China. China’s State Council Tariff Commission has announced that it will impose 34 percent additional tariffs on all imports from the US as of April 10.

The commission noted that China’s tax reduction and exemption policies will remain unchanged, and that additional tariffs will not be reduced or subject to exemptions. According to its statement, if the goods have been shipped from the place of departure before 12:01 on April 10, 2025, and are imported between 12:01 on April 10, 2025 and 24:00 on May 13, 2025, the additional tariffs will not be levied.

“The US imposition of reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods is not in line with international trade rules and seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests,” the commission said.


