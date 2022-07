Friday, 22 July 2022 15:48:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) will extend the antidumping duties on imports of grain-oriented flat rolled electrical steel from Japan, South Korea, and the European Union for five years effective from July 23, according to a report by Reuters.

The antidumping duty rates on the given products are at 39.0-45.7 percent for Japan, at 46.3 percent for the EU and at 37.3 percent for South Korea, as SteelOrbis previously reported.