Thursday, 16 December 2021 15:52:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that China will continue to impose a zero percent import duty for steelmaking raw materials in 2022.

At the same time, for custom code 72091810, i.e., cold rolled coil with thickness less than 0.3 mm, the import duty will be four percent in 2022.

For the custom codes of 72027000, ferromolybdenum, and 72028010, ferrotungsten, the import duty will be one percent in 2022.