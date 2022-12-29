﻿
English
China to revise import tariffs on coal from April

Thursday, 29 December 2022
       

Seeking to support domestic producers, the Chinese government has decided to revise import tariffs on certain goods, in particular coal. Accordingly, from April 1 next year, the import tariff on coking coal will be three percent, while steam coal will be subject to six percent instead of zero percent duty, to which both coal types are subject from May 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

As SteelOrbis reported earlier, in the January-November period this year, China imported 57.4 million mt of coking coal, up 21.53 percent year on year, with Mongolia and Russia being the top exporters of coking coal to China, accounting for 37.6 percent and 33.7 percent shares of China’s total import volume, respectively.


