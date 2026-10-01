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Brazil launches AD investigation into certain wire mesh from China

Thursday, 01 October 2026 00:38:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Brazilian foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development (SECEX) has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of zinc-coated carbon steel hexagonal wire mesh (wire mesh) from China, following evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation was launched following a petition filed on January 30, 2026, by domestic producer Morlan S.A., supported by Belgo Bekaert Arames Ltda. and Comep Indústria e Comércio Ltda.

For the purpose of opening the case, the calculated dumping margin is at 233.7 percent, or $2,285.48/mt, based on a constructed normal value of $3,263.27/mt against a Chinese export price of $977.79/mt. Brazil's Department of Commercial Defense built the normal value using Mexico as a surrogate market economy country, having concluded that market economy conditions do not prevail in the Chinese production segment. The investigation must be concluded within ten months, extendable to eighteen.

The products, with a mesh width not exceeding 100.0 mm and a wire diameter not exceeding 2.15 mm, currently fall under the code 7314.41.00.

Tags: Brazil China Far East South America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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