Brazil launches AD investigation into certain wire mesh from China

Brazilian foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development (SECEX) has launched an antidumping investigation into imports of zinc-coated carbon steel hexagonal wire mesh (wire mesh) from China, following evidence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

The investigation was launched following a petition filed on January 30, 2026, by domestic producer Morlan S.A., supported by Belgo Bekaert Arames Ltda. and Comep Indústria e Comércio Ltda.

For the purpose of opening the case, the calculated dumping margin is at 233.7 percent, or $2,285.48/mt, based on a constructed normal value of $3,263.27/mt against a Chinese export price of $977.79/mt. Brazil's Department of Commercial Defense built the normal value using Mexico as a surrogate market economy country, having concluded that market economy conditions do not prevail in the Chinese production segment. The investigation must be concluded within ten months, extendable to eighteen.

The products, with a mesh width not exceeding 100.0 mm and a wire diameter not exceeding 2.15 mm, currently fall under the code 7314.41.00.