Chinese govt responds to EU’s planned implementation of new steel tariff policies on July 1

At a regular press conference held on May 28, He Yadong, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China, responded to questions regarding the Europe Union's planned implementation of new steel tariff policies on July 1 this year, stating that the EU's move is essentially trade protectionism. It will not only fail to safeguard the competitiveness of the steel industry in EU, but will also severely disrupt China-EU steel trade and affect the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Currently, China is engaged in negotiations with the EU within the WTO framework. China looks forward to reaching a win-win outcome through negotiations that will promote the steady and healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations. Should the EU adopt discriminatory treatment against Chinese enterprises and products, China will take corresponding measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.