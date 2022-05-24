China imports 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:27:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China imported 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April this year, down 12.06 month on month, while down 66.64 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, 20,900 mt and 2,900 mt of recyclable steel materials were imported from Japan and South Korea, accounting for 82 percent and 11.25 percent of the total import volume for the given month, respectively.

China’s national standard for recyclable steel materials has been officially implemented as of January 1, 2021.