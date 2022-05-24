﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China imports 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 10:27:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China imported 25,400 mt of recyclable steel materials in April this year, down 12.06 month on month, while down 66.64 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. In particular, 20,900 mt and 2,900 mt of recyclable steel materials were imported from Japan and South Korea, accounting for 82 percent and 11.25 percent of the total import volume for the given month, respectively.

China’s national standard for recyclable steel materials has been officially implemented as of January 1, 2021.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

09 May

China’s steel exports down 29.2 percent in January-April
26 Apr

China’s imports of coking coal up 8.94% in Q1, Russia a major supplier
13 Apr

China’s iron ore imports down 5.2 percent in January-March
13 Apr

China’s steel exports down 25.5 percent in January-March
23 Mar

China becomes net importer of stainless steel in January-February
22 Mar

China’s steel scrap imports up 158.2 percent in February
07 Mar

China’s steel exports down 18.8 percent in January-February
27 Jan

China’s stainless steel exports up 28.95 percent in 2021
24 Jan

China’s imports of steel billet down 31.02 percent in 2021
19 Jan

China’s steel bar exports increase by 12.6 percent in 2021