China claims 61.35% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in April

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:12:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China claimed 61.35 percent of new shipbuilding orders in the global market, while South Korea held 32.67 percent of the total, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In the given month, new shipping orders totaling 2.51 million compensated gross tons (CGT) were booked in the global market, down 36 percent compared to March this year.

In April, the new shipbuilding order volumes held by South Korea and China amounted to 820,000 CGT and 1.54 million CGT.


