Chile’s AZA obtains clean steel certification

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 01:33:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean steelmaker AZA was awarded the I-REC Enel Generación steel certification, which guarantees the steel produced by the company comes from clean and renewable sources.

I-REC stands for International Renewable Energy Certificates. AZA said the certification will help it reduce by half its carbon footprint. The company claimed to be Chile’s steelmaker with the cleaner steel.

 

AZA said it used to generate 0.50 tons of CO2 per ton of steel produced, but with the certification and a cleaner steel product, it now produces 0.25 tons of CO2 per ton of steel produced.

 

“We’re anticipating our environmental targets and we’ve achieved the commitment we had for 2030. We expect to become carbon neutral by 2050,” the company said in a statement.


