Charter Manufacturing acquires Ohio-based scrap recycler

US-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Browns Gibbons Land & Company (BGL) has announced that it has sold Niles Iron & Metal Company (NIMCO), a scrap metal recycler in Ohio, to US-based diversified metals manufacturer Charter Manufacturing.

NIMCO has two Ohio locations, one for purchase, processing, storage, and transportation of iron and scrap, and the other for non-ferrous metals.

BGL calls this deal “unique in today’s modern age because it brings together two fourth-generation privately held companies.”

According to BGL, this new partnership will also allow both companies to benefit from the existing synergies between NIMCO and Charter Manufacturing.