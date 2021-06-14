CELSA joins forces with Van Merksteijn to expand in French market

Monday, 14 June 2021 15:26:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group will cooperate with Intersig France, French-based subsidiary of Netherlands-based Van Merksteijn International, to extend its operations in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, in line with Celsa’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021 on becoming the leader in long steel products, according to media reports. The products to be produced at CELSA’s new rolling mill at its Bayonne plant in France will be supplied to Intersig France.

CELSA’s new rolling mill with an investment of €60 million is scheduled to start production before the end of this year and will have an annual production capacity of 550,000 mt of rolled products which will be used in the construction and automotive industries.