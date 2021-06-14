﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CELSA joins forces with Van Merksteijn to expand in French market

Monday, 14 June 2021 15:26:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group will cooperate with Intersig France, French-based subsidiary of Netherlands-based Van Merksteijn International, to extend its operations in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, in line with Celsa’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021 on becoming the leader in long steel products, according to media reports. The products to be produced at CELSA’s new rolling mill at its Bayonne plant in France will be supplied to Intersig France.

CELSA’s new rolling mill with an investment of €60 million is scheduled to start production before the end of this year and will have an annual production capacity of 550,000 mt of rolled products which will be used in the construction and automotive industries.


Tags: European Union  France  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jun

ArcelorMittal to invest in Fos-sur-Mer for decarbonization
08  Jun

France’s steel product import value up 30.4 percent in January-April
08  Jun

France’s steel product export value up 28.2 percent in Jan-Apr
02  Jun

ArcelorMittal reportedly interested in Liberty Steel’s French plants
28  May

Producer prices in French industry remain stable in April from March