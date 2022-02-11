CAP Acero to lose 50,000 mt of output following delayed furnace startup

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:50:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean long steel producer CAP Acero, which is part of steel and iron ore holding CAP SA, said this week it should lose 50,000 mt of production due to a delayed startup for its Talcahuano mill.

The delayed startup was due to an incident during maintenance works at its No. 2 blast furnace. The deficit in steel output accounts for 6 percent the company’s annual steel output.

The company said in a document filing at the Chilean securities exchange commission, SNV, that output should resume in 10 days, effectively from February 9. The company said it mitigated steel shipments by using existing steel inventory.