﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CAP Acero to lose 50,000 mt of output following delayed furnace startup

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:50:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean long steel producer CAP Acero, which is part of steel and iron ore holding CAP SA, said this week it should lose 50,000 mt of production due to a delayed startup for its Talcahuano mill.

The delayed startup was due to an incident during maintenance works at its No. 2 blast furnace. The deficit in steel output accounts for 6 percent the company’s annual steel output.

The company said in a document filing at the Chilean securities exchange commission, SNV, that output should resume in 10 days, effectively from February 9. The company said it mitigated steel shipments by using existing steel inventory.


Tags: Chile  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Feb

Brazilian mining waste dams likely to miss decommissioning deadline
09 Feb

Brazilian entities sign agreement to aid mining sector
08 Feb

Gerdau and Shell create solar power plant JV
31 Jan

Chile’s CAP Acero sees profit grow in full-year 2021
25 Jan

AZA, Anglo American and other companies in Chile team up to use residues in mining