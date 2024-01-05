Canadian rig count surges up while US count edges down week-on-week

Friday, 05 January 2024 21:23:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 5, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 621.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 118, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 501. The overall US rig count is down by 151 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 39 to 125 rigs in the week ending January 5. The Canadian rig count is down by 64 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.