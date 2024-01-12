﻿
English
Canadian rig count surges up again while US count drops

Friday, 12 January 2024 22:07:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 12, 2023, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 619.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 117, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 499. The overall US rig count is down by 156 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 88 to 213 rigs in the week ending January 12. The Canadian rig count is down by 14 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


