Canadian new vehicle sales up 3.5 percent in May

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in May 2026 totaled 190,564 units, reflecting an increase of 3.5 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 1.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in May totaled $10.90 billion, compared to $10.65 billion in April and $10.65 billion in May 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 123,805 units in May at a value of $7.45 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 66,759 units at a value of $3.44 billion.