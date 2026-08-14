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Canadian new vehicle sales up 3.5 percent in May

Friday, 14 August 2026 22:59:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, new motor vehicle sales in May 2026 totaled 190,564 units, reflecting an increase of 3.5 percent month-on-month and a decrease of 1.9 percent year-on-year. By value, Canadian vehicle sales in May totaled $10.90 billion, compared to $10.65 billion in April and $10.65 billion in May 2025.

Canadian sales of vehicles manufactured in North America totaled 123,805 units in May at a value of $7.45 billion, while sales of vehicles manufactured overseas totaled 66,759 units at a value of $3.44 billion.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Canada North America 

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