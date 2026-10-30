Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increase in September 2026

According to Statistics Canada, prices of products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), rose 2.0 percent month over month in September and gained 14.5 percent year over year. Meanwhile, prices of raw materials purchased by manufacturers operating in Canada, as measured by the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), rose 4.8 percent month over month and increased 27.0 percent year over year.

The IPPI rose 2.0 percent month over month in September after a 1.2 percent increase in August.

The IPPI rose 14.5 percent year over year in September, the index's 24th consecutive month of year-over-year increase.

The RMPI gained 4.8 percent month over month in September, led by increasing prices for crude energy products. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI decreased 0.4 percent.

The RMPI increased 27.0 percent year over year in September after recording a 22.9 percent year-over-year gain in August. Excluding crude energy products, the RMPI increased 13.8 percent year over year in September.