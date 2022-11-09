﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net income for Q2 amid high costs

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 12:28:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced its financial and operations results for the second quarter and the first half ended September 30, 2022, of the fiscal year 2022-23. 

In the second quarter, the company registered a net income of CDN $87.2 million, compared to CDN $288.2 million in the same period last year due to a decrease in the selling price of steel and an increase in costs, while its revenues totaled CDN$599.2 million, compared to CDN$1.01 billion in the second quarter last year. 

In the first half, Algoma Steel registered a net income of CDN$388.7 million, down by 21 percent, while its revenues amounted to CDN$1.53 billion, decreasing by 14.7 percent, both year on year. 

The company’s shipments in the second quarter totaled 435,202 mt, down by 25.9 percent from 587,340 mt recorded in the same period last year. The decline in shipments was largely attributable to previously disclosed plate mill modernization commissioning delays and production shortfalls at the company’s direct strip production complex. 

In November last year, the company decided to construct two new state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces to replace its existing blast furnace and basic oxygen steelmaking operations, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is advancing as planned. Following the transformation to EAF steelmaking, Algoma’s plant is anticipated to have an annual raw steel production capacity of approximately 3.7 million mt, with the company’s annual carbon emissions reduced by approximately 70 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Canada North America Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to shut four BFs this month amid weak demand

08 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.4 percent week-on-week

07 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales fall in October amid weak demand

07 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.73 percent in late Oct

07 Nov | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB posts higher financial results for Jan-Sept

04 Nov | Steel News

Algeria’s AQS to double capacity at Bellara steel complex

03 Nov | Steel News

Zaporizhstal’s performance remains severely dented by war

03 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: High energy costs reduce competitiveness of Turkish steel sector

02 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel registers higher net profit and sales in H1 FY 2022-23

02 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit and sales revenues for Jan-Sept

01 Nov | Steel News