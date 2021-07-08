Canada launches AD probe against Austrian OCTG

Thursday, 08 July 2021 11:31:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation to determine whether certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Austria are being sold at unfair prices in Canada.

The investigation is the result of a complaint by Algoma Tubes Inc., Prudential Steel ULC, Tenaris Global Services Inc. and Hydril Canadian Company LP.

The CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being dumped and will make a preliminary decision within 90 days, at which time provisional duties may apply.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.29.00.11, 7304.29.00.19, 7304.29.00.21, 7304.29.00.29, 7304.29.00.31, 7304.29.00.39, 7304.29.00.41, 7304.29.00.49, 7304.29.00.51, 7304.29.00.59, 7304.29.00.61, 7304.29.00.69, 7304.29.00.71, 7304.29.00.79, 7306.29.00.11, 7306.29.00.19, 7306.29.00.21, 7306.29.00.31, 7306.29.00.29, 7306.29.00.39, 7306.29.00.61 and 7306.29.00.69.