Canada initiates review on line pipe from S. Korea

Monday, 25 March 2024 14:35:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced it has initiated a review to determine the normal values and export prices of certain carbon and alloy steel line pipe imported from South Korea to Canada-based Nexteel.

According to the statement, if exporters do not provide sufficient information by April 29, 2024, the antidumping duties will be assessed at 88.1 percent for the country. The products currently fall under the codes 7304.19.00.13, 7304.19.00.14, 7304.19.00.15, 7304.19.00.16, 7304.19.00.19, 7304.19.00.23, 7304.19.00.24, 7304.19.00.25, 7304.19.00.26, 7304.19.00.29, 7304.19.00.61, 7304.19.00.62, 7304.19.00.63, 7304.19.00.64, 7304.19.00.69, 7304.19.00.71, 7304.19.00.72, 7304.19.00.73, 7304.19.00.74, 7304.19.00.79, 7305.11.00.31, 7305.11.00.32, 7305.11.00.33, 7305.11.00.34, 7305.11.00.39, 7305.12.00.31, 7305.12.00.32, 7305.12.00.33, 7305.12.00.34, 7305.12.00.39, 7305.12.00.41, 7305.12.00.42, 7305.12.00.43, 7305.12.00.44, 7305.12.00.49, 7305.19.00.31, 7305.19.00.32, 7305.19.00.33, 7305.19.00.34, 7305.19.00.39, 7306.19.00.10, and 7306.19.00.90.