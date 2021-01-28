﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada finds injury in rebar imports from Oman and Russia

Thursday, 28 January 2021 16:21:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced the preliminary determination of its injury inquiry into imports of rebar from Oman and Russia. The CITT has found that the products under inquiry have caused injury or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

This preliminary injury inquiry follows the notification on December 4, 2020, that the president of the Canada Border Services Agency had initiated an investigation into the alleged injurious dumping of imported rebar from Oman and Russia.


Tags: Canada  North America  longs  rebar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Jan

Nucor Steel orders endless billet welder and spooler line from Danieli
11  Jan

NLMK Ural expands billet production range
05  Jan

ArcelorMittal Dofasco to add new coating capacity to galvanizing line at Hamilton
04  Jan

US DOC to continue CVD orders on PC strand from China
31  Dec

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for Q1 2021