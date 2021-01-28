Canada finds injury in rebar imports from Oman and Russia

Thursday, 28 January 2021 16:21:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced the preliminary determination of its injury inquiry into imports of rebar from Oman and Russia. The CITT has found that the products under inquiry have caused injury or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

This preliminary injury inquiry follows the notification on December 4, 2020, that the president of the Canada Border Services Agency had initiated an investigation into the alleged injurious dumping of imported rebar from Oman and Russia.