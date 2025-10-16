CAAM: sales of new energy vehicles in China up 34.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In the first nine months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 11.243 million units and 11.228 million units, up 35.2 percent and 34.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 46.1 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first nine months.

In September, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.617 million units and 1.604 million units, up 23.7 percent and 24.6 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 49.7 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In particular, in the January-September period this year, China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 1.758 million units, up 89.4 percent year on year, while in September alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 222,000 units, double year on year, down 0.9 percent month on month.