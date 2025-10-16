 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CAAM:...

CAAM: sales of new energy vehicles in China up 34.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Thursday, 16 October 2025 09:28:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first nine months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 11.243 million units and 11.228 million units, up 35.2 percent and 34.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 46.1 percent of total new vehicle sales in the first nine months.

In September, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 1.617 million units and 1.604 million units, up 23.7 percent and 24.6 percent year on year, while sales of NEVs accounted for 49.7 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In particular, in the January-September period this year, China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 1.758 million units, up 89.4 percent year on year, while in September alone China’s NEV exports amounted to 222,000 units, double year on year, down 0.9 percent month on month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

Similar articles

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 13.7 percent in January-September

16 Oct | Steel News

Commercial vehicle sales in China up 7.8 percent in January-September 2025

16 Oct | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 18.1 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

China’s vehicle exports up 21 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 6.3% in September 2025

13 Oct | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 20 percent in January-September 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

China’s annual auto sales likely to reach 40 million units during 2026-30

25 Sep | Steel News

Commercial vehicle sales in China up 5.2 percent in January-August 2025

12 Sep | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 12.6 percent in January-August 2025

12 Sep | Steel News

CAAM: Sales of new energy vehicles in China up 36.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

12 Sep | Steel News