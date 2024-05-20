﻿
English
British Steel to supply rails for high-speed electric railway in Turkey

Monday, 20 May 2024 11:26:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has signed a contract to supply steel rails for a new high-speed electric railway in Turkey. The company will deliver tens of thousands of metric tons of tracks for the project connecting Mersin with the cities of Adana, Osmaniye and Gaziantep in southern Turkey.

British Steel will produce the rails in grade R260 at its Scunthorpe plant. The first shipments of rails will be transported from British Steel to Turkey in the second quarter of 2024. According to the statement, the rails will help create a lower-emission transport link between Mersin, Turkey’s second-largest container port, and inland cities more than 150 miles away, with the project expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by more than 150,000 mt.


Tags: Turkey UK Europe 

