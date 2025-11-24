British Steel secures £35 million rail supply contract for Turkey’s high-speed network

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it will supply £35 million worth of rail products for Turkey’s latest high-speed rail development. The company has become a key supplier for Turkey’s national rail modernization program, having already delivered £30 million in rail products to the country’s high-speed corridors.

This latest contract follows a similar-size award last year for the Mersin-Adana-Osmaniye-Gaziantep high-speed railway in southern Turkey.

UK-Vietnam partnership advances digital rail infrastructure

In parallel with the contract with Turkey, the UK has announced a separate cooperation agreement with Vietnam aimed at digitally transforming the country’s railways. The partnership focuses on providing technical support to Vietnam’s ministry of construction in deploying high-tech, sustainable rail solutions.