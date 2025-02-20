UK’s Harsco Environmental to perform under furnace digging services for two EAFs at Turkey’s İDÇ

Harsco Environmental, the UK-based environmental solutions and services provider for the steel and metal industries, has announced that it has signed a contract with Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ).

According to the contract, Harsco Environmental will perform under furnace digging services for two electric arc furnaces at İDÇ. This collaboration coincides with the commissioning of İDÇ's second electric arc furnace.

“We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our production capabilities. Harsco Environmental’s expertise aligns perfectly with our operational goals as we commission our second electric arc furnace,” Hasan Acar, executive board member at İDÇ, said.