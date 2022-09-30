﻿
English
Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp to supply automotive components to UK

Friday, 30 September 2022 11:28:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Beyçelik Gestamp has added the new electric commercial vehicle Arrival Van produced in the UK to its customer portfolio and will supply automotive components to its new customer.

The company will produce sliding door rails for its new customer in its factory under construction in Bursa Technology Organized Industrial Zone (TEKNOSAB) and export the products directly to the UK from Bursa.

Beyçelik Gestamp will have expanded its capacity with this project.

Meanwhile, the company plans to complete its investments for new production facilities in TEKNOSAB, Kocaeli (Turkey) and Romania by 2023. Beyçelik Gestamp was included in five new projects for 2023, in addition to existing projects.


Tags: Turkey UK Europe Automotive Production 

