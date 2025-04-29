 |  Login 
British Steel to keep BFs running with raw material deliveries

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 14:39:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has received 55,000 mt of blast furnace coke from Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel. The cargo will be transferred to the steelmaker’s Scunthorpe plant by rail.

Meanwhile, over 66,000 mt of pellets and 27,000 mt of iron ore fines from Sweden will arrive at British Steel next week. The UK government has financed the shipments through a budget allocated for the support of the domestic industry.

British Steel stated that it will be able to keep its Scunthorpe plant and blast furnaces operational in the foreseeable future with the help of the raw material supplies.


Tags: Pellet Met Coke Iron Ore Raw Mat UK Europe Steelmaking 

