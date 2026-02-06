 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > British...

British Steel supplies 480 mt of sections for major UK industrial project

Friday, 06 February 2026 14:43:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steel producer British Steel has announced that it has supplied 480 mt of structural sections for a major industrial development at Associated British Ports’ Helm site in Immingham, a project described as one of the most significant in the region for decades.

The development is located at the Stallinborough Interchange near the company’s Scunthorpe site and covers a 227-acre area. It will include eight industrial and logistics units designed to attract companies from sectors such as energy, engineering, manufacturing, and port logistics.

Steel to form structural core of new facilities

The steel is being supplied through customer Billington Structures and will form the main structural framework of the new buildings.

The project’s proximity to the Humber estuary ports of Immingham and Grimsby is expected to support logistics activity and generate hundreds of local jobs.

Construction of the units began in December 2025 and is scheduled to continue into early 2026. British Steel said the project highlights the importance of domestically produced structural steel in supporting UK industrial and infrastructure development.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking British Steel 

Similar articles

UK government confirms continued British Steel support, to publish national steel strategy in 2026

15 Dec | Steel News

British Steel inks supply agreements in Nigeria and Australia

28 Nov | Steel News

British Steel launches ‘Save Steel Buy British’ campaign to protect jobs and strengthen UK industry

03 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel UK buys slabs from British Steel to sidestep US tariffs

02 Oct | Steel News

British Steel supplies steel for cable factory in Scotland

15 Aug | Steel News

British Steel negotiations at standstill as UK rejects Jingye’s multi-million demands

13 Aug | Steel News

IGNITE project to reshape UK’s steelmaking with British Steel on board

20 Jun | Steel News

British Steel keep steelmaking operations running with new iron ore delivery

16 Jun | Steel News

US flat steel prices steady to up; cold weather, slim imports and scrap support

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local European longs prices still on the rise, import prices continue to fall

06 Feb | Longs and Billet