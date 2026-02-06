British Steel supplies 480 mt of sections for major UK industrial project

UK-based steel producer British Steel has announced that it has supplied 480 mt of structural sections for a major industrial development at Associated British Ports’ Helm site in Immingham, a project described as one of the most significant in the region for decades.

The development is located at the Stallinborough Interchange near the company’s Scunthorpe site and covers a 227-acre area. It will include eight industrial and logistics units designed to attract companies from sectors such as energy, engineering, manufacturing, and port logistics.

Steel to form structural core of new facilities

The steel is being supplied through customer Billington Structures and will form the main structural framework of the new buildings.

The project’s proximity to the Humber estuary ports of Immingham and Grimsby is expected to support logistics activity and generate hundreds of local jobs.

Construction of the units began in December 2025 and is scheduled to continue into early 2026. British Steel said the project highlights the importance of domestically produced structural steel in supporting UK industrial and infrastructure development.