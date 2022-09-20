﻿
Brazilian steel production increases slightly in August

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:25:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel in August, 0.6 percent more than in July, according to the country’s steel institute IABr.

Domestic sales of steel products increased by 3.6 percent to 1.7 million mt, while apparent consumption of steel products in the country increased by 8.4 percent to 2.1 million mt.

In comparison to August 2021, crude steel production decreased by 11.8 percent, domestic sales declined by 6.8 percent and apparent consumption declined by 8.3 percent.

Considering the first eight months of 2022, crude steel production declined by 4.5 percent to 23.1 million mt, domestic sales declined by 13.8 percent to 13.6 million mt, and apparent consumption declined by 15.3 percent to 15.7 million mt.

With the reduced domestic sales, exports have increased by 23.1 percent to 8.5 million mt during the first eight months of 2022, in relation to the same period in 2021.


