Bahia Mineração attracts new interest

The Portuguese conglomerate Mota-Engil has reportedly entered advanced negotiations for the acquisition of Bahia Mineração (Bamin), an iron ore producer based in the state of Bahia, Brazil. The discussions are being conducted with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the controlling shareholder of Bamin, which is headquartered in Kazakhstan.

Prior to these ongoing talks, three other companies expressed interest in acquiring Bamin, but no agreements were reached. For a short period, Bamin managed to export iron ore utilizing Vale's logistics network.

