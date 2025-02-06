 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian industrial production increased in 2024

Thursday, 06 February 2025 00:24:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian industrial production has closed 2024 with an increase of 3.1 percent from 2023, according to the country’s geography and statistics institute, IBGE.

The main drivers for the increase were the automotive industry (up 12.5 percent), data processing, electronics and optical equipment (up 14.7 percent), machinery and electric materials (up 12.2 percent), food (up 1.5 percent), and chemical products (up 3.3 percent).

Other sectors with positive impact were rubber and plastics (up 5.1 percent), oil products and biofuels (up 1.2 percent), metal products (up 5.0 percent), metallurgy (up 2.7 percent), furniture (up 9.5 percent), machinery and equipment (up 2.8 percent), pulp and paper (up 2.8 percent ), and non-metallic minerals (up 3.9 percent).

On the negative side, the sectors of maintenance and repair of machinery and equipment (down 2.1 percent) and pharmaceutical products (down 1.2 percent) were the main influences of 2024.

When comparing December 2024 and the previous month, the industrial production declined by 0.3 percent, while comparing December 2024 and December 2023, the industrial production increased by 1.6 percent.

With these results, the Brazilian industrial production now stands 1.3 percent above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, although it still remains 15.6 lower than the all-time record of May 2011.


Tags: Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

Samarco unveils probable performance in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Vale exceeds its iron ore production target for 2024

29 Jan | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina declines in December

23 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian finished steel balance has reached a surplus in December

23 Jan | Steel News

CSN halts operation of blast furnace in Brazil

22 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in December

17 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian industrial production declines in November

10 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in November

17 Dec | Steel News

Samarco doubles production capacity

17 Dec | Steel News

Usiminas unveils performance improvement plans

11 Dec | Steel News