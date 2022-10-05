﻿
English
Brazilian industrial employment and profits decline in August

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 23:03:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Most indicators of the Brazilian industry have shown a lackluster performance in August, when compared to the previous month, after a series of continuous monthly growths.

Employment, the volume of salaries paid, and the average salary have declined from July, while industrial sales have increased, although at a more modest pace when compared to the previous months.

Meanwhile, the number of working hours has increased by 3.5 percent from July to August and by 9.2 percent from August 2021.

Despite the modest performance of August, all indicators have increased significantly from August 2021. When considering the first eight months of the year, all indicators have increased on yearly basis, except for total industrial sales.

The utilization rate of the Brazilian industry is in a downtrend since a peak of 83.5 percent was achieved in May 2021, now reaching 79.9 percent in August 2022.


Tags: Brazil South America 

