Brazilian finished steel commercial balance exhibits volume deficit and value surplus in February

According to SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade authority, February saw Brazil export 225,972 mt of finished steel products valued at $201.444 million, while importing 228,627 mt worth $181.047 million. This compares to January’s figures of 110,507 mt at $95.237 million for exports and 299,287 mt at $223.565 million for imports.

This indicates a commercial deficit in volume amounting to 2,654 mt in February, compared to a significantly larger deficit of 199,780 mt in January.

In terms of USD value, there was a surplus of $20.397 million in February, whereas a deficit of $128.838 million recorded in January.

The primary exported items in February were coated flat products (52 percent), hot-rolled coil (21 percent), wire rod (10 percent), and rebar (8 percent). Meanwhile, the main imported items included coated flat products (50 percent), cold-rolled coil (15 percent), and hot-rolled coil (9 percent).