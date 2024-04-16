﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in March

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 20:41:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian production of crude steel totaled 2.787 million mt in March 2024, against 2.638 million mt in March 2023, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products increased by 3.6 percent to 1.934 million mt, with the production of flat products overall increasing by 7.5 percent to 1.102 million mt and the production of long products declining by 1.2 percent to 832,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products declined by 7.3 percent to 1.694 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 1.6 percent to 2.108 million mt, while exports declined by 23.2 percent to 942,000 mt and imports increased by 46.0 percent to 486,000 mt.

Considering the first quarter of 2024, on a yearly basis, crude steel production increased by 6.2 percent to 8.293 million mt, domestic sales were stable at 4.863 million mt, exports declined by 17.9 percent to 2.567 million mt, imports increased by 25.4 percent to 1.298 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 3.3 percent to 5.974 million mt.

According to IABr, in March, the imports from China were equivalent to 60 percent of the total of steel imported by Brazil.

The Brazilian steel industry claims that much of these imports from China are made at dumping prices, having asked the government for the adoption of a 25 percent import tax as a compensation for the lower prices.


Tags: Crude Steel Brazil South America 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai mill achieves highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

16 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.47% in early April, inventory down 0.94%

16 Apr | Steel News

UNESID cautiously optimistic for Spanish steel sector in 2024

16 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.1 percent week-on-week

15 Apr | Steel News

Liquid steel production in Mexico falls to 40-month low in February

12 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 32.1 percent in Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ansteel’s crude steel output up 0.15 percent in 2023

09 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

08 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.63% in late March, inventory down 5.66%

08 Apr | Steel News